Why Doncaster Rovers captain Tommy Rowe went off injured against Sheffield Wednesday

Tommy Rowe takes on Wednesday's Massimo Luongo. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

The 33-year-old was replaced by Josh Martin and now faces a race against time to be fit for Tuesday’s home clash with Accrington Stanley.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: “It was a dead leg that he couldn’t run off so he had to come off. It was disappointing to lose Tommy so early in the game.

"But that’s just football, you have to deal with it.

Asked about the likelihood of Rowe being fit to face Stanley, McSheffrey said: "If he can’t run off a dead leg it must be a bit of bad one.