Why Doncaster Rovers captain Tommy Rowe went off injured against Sheffield Wednesday
Key man Tommy Rowe was forced off midway through the first half of Doncaster Rovers’ defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.
The 33-year-old was replaced by Josh Martin and now faces a race against time to be fit for Tuesday’s home clash with Accrington Stanley.
Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: “It was a dead leg that he couldn’t run off so he had to come off. It was disappointing to lose Tommy so early in the game.
"But that’s just football, you have to deal with it.
Asked about the likelihood of Rowe being fit to face Stanley, McSheffrey said: "If he can’t run off a dead leg it must be a bit of bad one.
“He recovers quite well, he looks after himself and he lives right so hopefully we can give him till as late as possible to decide.”