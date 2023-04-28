Angry Conservative councillors had blasted brewery firm Samuel Smith’s after the decision was taken to bar coaches from collecting students outside The Ivanhoe in Sprotbrough, saying the move was putting pupils at risk and causing traffic chaos in the village.

But it has now emerged that the vehicles shouldn’t have been using the car park anyway – and the move was introduced after one caused hundreds of pounds worth of damage after smashing into a wall.

A resident said: “The bus companies have never had any agreement with the brewery to use the car park for drop offs.

The Ivanhoe has banned school buses from its car park.

"It came to the breweries’ attention when one of the school buses caused thousands of pounds worth of damage by crashing into and knocking down a wall outside the pub.

"With it being a private car park, the schools were notified not to use the car park as they shouldn’t have been using it anyway.

"Also, the traffic problems are greatly exaggerated. Both the regular buses and the Ridgewood School bus stop on the main road for people to exit, so I do not understand the necessity for the private schools to be able to use a private car park.”

Two Tory councillors for the area say the move forced coach drivers to park on Melton Road – causing queues of traffic in both directions as other motorists tried to get past the vehicles.

Doncaster Sprotbrough ward councillor Glenn Bluff, who is also on Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council, said: "As a representative of the local community, I am deeply concerned about the ban on school coaches using the Ivanhoe pub for morning pickups.

"This decision has caused inconvenience to parents, created traffic problems on Melton Road, and raised concerns about child safety.

"It is important that we work together to find a solution that is in the best interests of everyone involved.

"I would like to call on (Samuel Smith’s owner) Humphrey Smith and the pub staff to reconsider their decision and engage in a dialogue with the community to find a way forward.