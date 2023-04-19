News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Co-op makes major change for loyalty card customers to save money
18 minutes ago What time is PMQs on today?
36 minutes ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
53 minutes ago Rylan, Scott Mills & Paddy O’Connell to host Eurovision on BBC Radio 2
1 hour ago Scam warning issued ahead of UK Emergency Alert test
2 hours ago Snow could be on the way for the UK days after ‘heatwave’

Councillors condemn Doncaster traffic chaos as pub bans school bus pick-ups from car park

Angry Doncaster councillors have condemned a controversial pub chain after its decision to ban school buses from picking up in its car park caused traffic chaos.

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST

Coaches were previously allowed to use the car park of The Ivanhoe in Sprotbrough to pick up pupils for lessons at the area’s schools in the morning.

But the pub has reportedly stopped buses from using the car park, forcing coach drivers to park on Melton Road – causing queues of traffic in both directions as other motorists try to get past the vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two Conservative councillors for the area have condemned controversial pub chain Samuel Smith’s, which runs the pub, over the move.

Councillors say the move has casued traffic chaos in Sprotbrough.Councillors say the move has casued traffic chaos in Sprotbrough.
Councillors say the move has casued traffic chaos in Sprotbrough.
Most Popular

Doncaster Sprotbrough ward councillor Glenn Bluff, who is also on Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council, said: "As a representative of the local community, I am deeply concerned about the ban on school coaches using the Ivanhoe pub for morning pickups.

"This decision has caused inconvenience to parents, created traffic problems on Melton Road, and raised concerns about child safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is important that we work together to find a solution that is in the best interests of everyone involved.

"I would like to call on (Samuel Smith’s owner) Humphrey Smith and the pub staff to reconsider their decision and engage in a dialogue with the community to find a way forward.

"It is my hope that we can come to a resolution that respects the needs of parents and children, while also taking into account the concerns of the pub and its owner."

His words were echoed by fellow Conservative councillor Martin Greenhalgh, who represents Sprotbrough Parks on Doncaster Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I fully support Coun Bluff’s concern regarding this needless road traffic and safety problem.

"Local functions, well established, are now being targeted, with negative problems.”

The notoriously publicity shy pub chain is known for its controversial rules, with music and televisions banned and customers being banned for using mobile phones, laptops or swearing.

The owners of The Ivanhoe recently announced they were standing down after just 15 months in charge at the pub.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have contacted Samuel Smith’s for comment.

Related topics:Councillors