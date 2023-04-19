Councillors condemn Doncaster traffic chaos as pub bans school bus pick-ups from car park

Coaches were previously allowed to use the car park of The Ivanhoe in Sprotbrough to pick up pupils for lessons at the area’s schools in the morning.

But the pub has reportedly stopped buses from using the car park, forcing coach drivers to park on Melton Road – causing queues of traffic in both directions as other motorists try to get past the vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Conservative councillors for the area have condemned controversial pub chain Samuel Smith’s, which runs the pub, over the move.

Councillors say the move has casued traffic chaos in Sprotbrough.

Doncaster Sprotbrough ward councillor Glenn Bluff, who is also on Sprotbrough and Cusworth Parish Council, said: "As a representative of the local community, I am deeply concerned about the ban on school coaches using the Ivanhoe pub for morning pickups.

"This decision has caused inconvenience to parents, created traffic problems on Melton Road, and raised concerns about child safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is important that we work together to find a solution that is in the best interests of everyone involved.

"I would like to call on (Samuel Smith’s owner) Humphrey Smith and the pub staff to reconsider their decision and engage in a dialogue with the community to find a way forward.

"It is my hope that we can come to a resolution that respects the needs of parents and children, while also taking into account the concerns of the pub and its owner."

His words were echoed by fellow Conservative councillor Martin Greenhalgh, who represents Sprotbrough Parks on Doncaster Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I fully support Coun Bluff’s concern regarding this needless road traffic and safety problem.

"Local functions, well established, are now being targeted, with negative problems.”

The notoriously publicity shy pub chain is known for its controversial rules, with music and televisions banned and customers being banned for using mobile phones, laptops or swearing.

The owners of The Ivanhoe recently announced they were standing down after just 15 months in charge at the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad