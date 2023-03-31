Popular Doncaster pub looking for fresh owners after couple quit after 15 months

Emily Burley and Alex Jones only took charge of The Ivanhoe in Sprotbrough last year, but say they are leaving, saying: “The time has come to focus on ourselves.”

In a statement posted on social media, Emily wrote: “We are sad to let you know that Alex and I have handed our notice in and will be leaving our jobs as managers of the Ivanhoe.

“We have enjoyed every minute of this past year and three months but feel the time has come to focus on ourselves.

The Ivanhoe is looking for fresh licensees after the couple running the pub stepped down after 15 months.

“We thank each and everyone of you who has supported us on our journey here at the pub, you have made our experience. We will miss you all very much.

“As it stands our last trading day as managers will be Thursday 13 of April. Up until then things will operate as normal.

“Thanks again, hope to see you all on the other side of the bar in the future!”

In December 2021, brewery bosses advertised for a live-in position for two people on a joint management contract with a rent-free managers’ flat above the pub.

A spokesman said: “The pub was recently refurbished and stands in a delightful location overlooking the village church and cricket pitch.