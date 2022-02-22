The Ivanhoe in Sprotbrough had advertised for new managers last year – and Emily Burley and Alex Jones have been unveiled as the new tenants.

Announcing their arrival, Emily wrote on Facebook: “Good morning Sprotbrough!

“I’m pleased to announce that myself and Alex Jones are the new permanent managers of The Ivanhoe. We’d love for you all to pop in and say hello.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ivanhoe at Sprotbrough has new managers.

“We will be offering food at the Ivanhoe from this Sunday.”

A full menu will be served from Monday to Friday while Sunday will be the Sunday lunch menu only.

Places must be booked in advance over the next few weeks.

In December, brewery bosses advertised for a live-in position for two people on a joint management contract.

The deal includes a rent-free managers’ flat provided above the pub.

A spokesman said: “The pub was recently refurbished and stands in a delightful location overlooking the village church and cricket pitch.

"It has a spacious lounge, trade kitchen, public bar, large car park and grounds located in an upmarket well connected village.

“Experience not essential as full training can be given.”

The pub is owned by brewery Samuel Smith's.

It is known for not having TVs or music and in 2019 it banned the use of mobile phones, tablets, e-books and laptops in indoor areas of pubs with the aim of removing activities that discouraged conversation.