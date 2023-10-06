RuPaul's Drag Race: How did Doncaster's Miss Naomi Carter fare in first elimination show?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WARNING: STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS

The 23-year-old self-proclaimed ‘Beyonce of Doncaster’ is one of ten drag queens bidding to claim victory in the latest series of the BBC Three show – and last night saw the first elimination of the series.

And Miss Naomi had a narrow escape, ending up in the bottom two but surviving the lipsync battle with Alexis Saint-Pete sent home.

Miss Naomi Carter is bidding to be crowned RuPaul's Drag UK top queen.

In this week's Drag Race UK instalment, RuPaul laid out a design challenge for the 10 queens with a pet shop couture twist where they indulged the animal within on the runaway.

Joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton on the judging panel this week were two special guests — British Vogue editor Edward Enninful to offer fashion tips in the Werk Room and Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney on the panel.

Banksie ultimately won the RuPeter Badge for the week, while Alexis and Miss Naomi ended up in lipsyncing to 'Hot In It' by Charli XCX and Tiësto.

In a high-energy lip sync, Alexis seemed to struggle with her shoe at one point and even though she rallied back with an impressive death drop, she was told she'd have to sashay away.

"I wanted to show so much more," the Polish-British queen admitted in the Werk Room. "But, I'm walking away a winner already in my heart.

"I'm so glad to be here in my new homeland, and I hope to come back better than ever."

Next week, the queens will be challenged to write and perform a '90s-themed girl group track while pop queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor guest judges.

Miss Naomi describes her drag act as a mix of “beauty and fashion” and describes herself as “sassy, gobby and Northern.”

