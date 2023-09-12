RuPaul's Drag Race UK: Doncaster drag queen Miss Naomi Carter to star in new series

Watch more videos on Shots!

23-year-old Miss Naomi Carter, the self-proclaimed “Beyonce of Doncaster” is one of ten hopefuls in series five of the BBC reality show famed around the world for its fierce queens, fierce looks, fierce humour, fierce lip syncs, and fierce heartbeat.

Complete with her catchphrase “Ey up babes!” Miss Naomi is aiming to become the UK’s next Drag Race Superstar when the new series kicks off on BBC Three.

Introducing herself to viewers, she said: “Ey up babes! I’m Miss Naomi Carter, I’m 23 and I’m all the way from Doncaster!”

Doncaster's Miss Naomi Carter will star as one of the contestants in the new series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. (Photo: BBC).

She describes her drag act as a mix of “beauty and fashion” and describes herself as “sassy, gobby and Northern.”

And talking of her influences in drag, she said: ‘Naomi’ comes from the absolute icon that is supermodel Naomi Campbell, ‘Carter’ for the absolute icon that is Beyoncé Carter and the ‘Miss’ is to let the boys know that I'm single!

“I love a good party so you’re going to get all the camp, but also some R&B, Afrobeats, and Bashment, but then it could take a turn in to rap, house or drum and bass. You just don’t know what you’re going to get at a Miss Naomi Carter show, but it’s always bloody great.

Asked what inspires her act, she added: “Well Naomi Campbell and Beyoncé of course, but I love all the icons – Diana Ross and Nina Simone are big inspirations too. I’m really inspired by black music and culture. I’m half Gambian, and half British, and so that’s very much part of my drag identity too.

“I've been doing drag for five years.

"I first started when I went to Doncaster Pride with my mum and I was in drag.

"Whilst there, I met another queen, who literally adopted me there and then.

"Our little house is called Zehaus and we’re literally the only house in Doncaster, There are only four of us, but we’re adored by everyone for kickstarting Donny’s non-existent drag scene.

And looking forward to what viewers can expect, she added: “I can DJ. I can rap. I can lip sync. I can dance. I can act. I'm fierce. I’m funny, and I'm really nice as well! I just cannot wait to get into that competition - I'm ready for it baby!”

Throughout the series, the queens will compete in a variety of challenges and runways to avoid being one of the bottom two queens facing a lip sync for their life and elimination from the competition. The Queen of Drag, Mama Ru will deliver the ultimate verdict on who shantays or sashays away, but each week, Ru is joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, an extra special celebrity guest judge and, on a rotational basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.