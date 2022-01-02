Rugby team donates more than 50 toys to the Doncaster Royal Infirmary children’s ward

The team chose to dedicate them to the young people who were to spend the festive season in the hospital.

George Roberts, Mark Best, George Edgson and Jack Spittle, who are all on the Doncaster Knights 1st XV Squad, took the time to purchase the toys and deliver them to Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s front door.

Jack said: “This year a few of the boys came together to try to make this happen.

Doncaster Knights donate toys to DRI.

“We raised as much money as we could then headed to Frenchgate to buy as many presents as we could possibly carry.

“At Doncaster Knights, we feel we have an obligation to give back whenever possible and, although Covid-19 made it hard this year to carry out some of the community work we would have normally completed, we like to think the new toys put smiles on a few faces in the children;s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.”

The team donated soft plushies, figurines, colouring kits amongst a wide variety of toys which boosted the spirits of many children who received the special presents.

Helen Mee, senior sister at the Paediatric Unit, said: “Receiving gifts whilst in hospital makes what initially is a daunting time a little more enjoyable.

“Smiles on the children’s faces say it all and we really appreciate the kind gesture.”

The Doncaster Knights certainly made a difference with their generous donation.