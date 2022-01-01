Visiting patients at Doncaster hospitals has been suspended due to a rise in Covid-19 cases

Visiting patients at Doncaster and Bassetlaw teaching hospitals is suspended from January 1, 2022.

This has been introduced due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the local area and the prevalence of the Omicron variant of the virus.

In a statement on the Trust’s website they said: “Across the Trust’s sites there will be no visiting for adult inpatients unless in extenuating circumstances such as for patients receiving end-of-life care or for patients with complex needs.

“Maternity and Paediatrics are not currently affected by this change.”

From January 1, 2022 the following guidance will apply.

No routine visitors for adult inpatients.

Patients in end of life care are still allowed visitors but it is to be restricted to two people at a time.

Families are being asked to refrain from congregating in waiting areas.

For those who are attending for appointments, it is encouraged that they attend alone unless prior arrangements have been made.

No visitors are permitted in A and E.

For specific advice visit their website here.