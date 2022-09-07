A spokesman for the branch said they wanted to say a massive thank you to all the supporters for going along; whether you entered a dog class, bought a raffle ticket or made a donation: “We are always so grateful for the ongoing support from our local community,” she said.

“It was lovely to see some old friends and watch all the talented dogs strutting their stuff in the show ring.

“We also want to say a big thank you to our sponsors for helping make the day a success.

Can you offer a forever home?

“We are pleased to announce we raised over £2,100. This will contribute towards the running of our centre and has a direct impact on the welfare of the animals in our care.”

She continued: “Here are some of the long-stay residents in our care; ready and waiting for their forever families.

“Martina is a beautiful rabbit, on the search for her very own hutch to call home. She generally prefers to stay indoors but does like to explore out and about occasionally. She is shy, so would benefit from a confident neutered male partner to bring her out of her shell.

Stan

“Our longest-stay feline residents are Elijah and Erica, a bonded pair who are very affectionate. Since being in our care, they have started to show more of their personalities. They are looking for a home where they can grow old together. Elijah and Erica would be best suited to a family no other pets and children over the age of 10.

“Stan is also looking for a home of his own. Stan is a lovely older gentleman of 9 years who came into our care after he was found straying with a poorly mouth, matted fur, was underweight and had diarrhoea and sickness. He has since taken some long naps and been treated by our trusted vet, though he requires ongoing care, which we will help with. “Stan is a mature cat who loves the company of people and watching the world go by whilst having a cuddle. Stan can live with other cats and older children.

“Trixie is a tremendous dog who came into our care through no fault of her own. She is now looking for a forever adult-only home with no other pets where she can have a happy and full life. Trixie is looking for a person or family who can give her plenty of attention and quiet walks. She would benefit from several meet and greets before adoption day.

“Whether you are on the lookout for a dynamic duo or a sole companion, we have a wide variety of animals currently available for adoption – from dogs and cats to rabbits and guinea pigs.

Martina

“When one of our animals becomes available for adoption, they are posted on our website https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/animals-for-adoption and Facebook page.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, please follow the process explained on the website.

Erica and Elijah