Olivia joined more than 60 other dog loving children, all aged from seven to 16 years old to train their dogs in canine activities, including handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music at the annual YKC Summer Camp held from 31 July – 5 August at Rutland Showground in Oakham, Rutland.

Olivia said: “My favourite thing about being in the YKC is getting to meet loads of new people, its so fun! I’ve been a member since I was six!

“I’m looking forward to everything this week, I already do agility with my dogs, but here at camp I get to try all the different acitivties.”

Olivia White and Mocha, Magic and Mika. Picture credit - Yulia Titovets - The Kennel Club

The showground has been transformed for a week as the young dog lovers take over, having fun whilst learning skills with their dogs as well as keeping them both healthy and active.

YKC Summer Camp is a great way for children to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a wide range of dog training and social events. The programme is packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that keeps the youngsters busy from morning till night. A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from dog experts. Evening activities include a quiz night and sports evening.

Vanessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club said: “Young Kennel Club Summer Camp is a highlight of the summer and we are delighted to welcome back so many members once again this year. Olivia and Mocha, Magic and Mika, are in for a really varied week of fun and games, with invaluable opportunities to socialise, train and compete alongside each other, as well as with their friends.”