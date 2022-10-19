An investment of £750,000 into the venue, formerly Rossington Community Swimming Pool, as part of the leisure centre improvement programme, has enabled the creation of a new changing village and group change area, improved accessibility with a changing places unit, pool pod and a refurbished pool hall.

Cabinet member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning at Doncaster Council, Councillor Nigel Ball, said: “It’s fantastic news that Rossington Leisure Centre is set to re-open this half-term and I hope as many residents as possible get the opportunity to test out the new facilities.

“Local leisure centres are important features of our communities, allowing residents to look after their own health and wellbeing ahead of, and during, the winter period. On top of the health benefits, leisure centres offer a social setting for many and it would be fantastic to see Rossington residents take advantage of the new facilities.”

Rossington Leisure Centre is set to reopen

Chris Hone, head of development for Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), who manage the venue said: “We are really looking forward to reopening Rossington Leisure Centre to customers on October 24.

“We hope that members of the local community will be able to enjoy using the facility throughout the half term period and beyond.

“Work is well underway on the changing places unit, and we know that as soon as this area is opened the venue will be able to welcome many more new visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank all of our customers for their patience during the refurbishment and hope that they enjoy using this vastly improved venue.”

Rossington Leisure Centre has also benefitted from environmental improvements with new windows, doors, and a building management system as well as improved ventilation.

Chris added: “Another popular addition will be the introduction of refreshments which will be available from a new food and beverage outlet. We know that our customers will welcome this along with the other improvements at the venue.”

For further information about DCLT and the venues it operates visit www.dclt.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad