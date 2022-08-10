Rossington care home goes all Hawaiian with a fundraising summer garden party

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 25 between 1pm and 5pm visitors can expect to enter an Hawaiian Paradise as the home holds a summer garden party sponsored by Ever Ready Concrete and Screed.

There will be plenty of stalls to browse, food and drink, fun and games, live music and more.

Residents Ellen and Pat welcome you to the garden party

Activities co-ordinator Lorna Palmer said: “This event will be for the residents, their families and public and hopefully raise lots of money for the residents.”