Rossington care home goes all Hawaiian with a fundraising summer garden party

It’s all going a bit tropical at The Royal Care Home in Rossington this summer.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:07 pm
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 12:07 pm

On August 25 between 1pm and 5pm visitors can expect to enter an Hawaiian Paradise as the home holds a summer garden party sponsored by Ever Ready Concrete and Screed.

There will be plenty of stalls to browse, food and drink, fun and games, live music and more.

Residents Ellen and Pat welcome you to the garden party

Activities co-ordinator Lorna Palmer said: “This event will be for the residents, their families and public and hopefully raise lots of money for the residents.”

