Rossington care home goes all Hawaiian with a fundraising summer garden party

On August 25 between 1pm and 5pm visitors can expect to enter an Hawaiian Paradise as the home holds a summer garden party sponsored by Ever Ready Concrete and Screed.
There will be plenty of stalls to browse, food and drink, fun and games, live music and more.
Most Popular
-
1
Mystery Euromillions winner from South Yorkshire has won £79,242.50 on The National Lottery
-
2
Woman's terror as man jumps into car at Doncaster petrol station in attempted hijacking
-
3
Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court
-
4
Spanish police launch probe after Doncaster woman at centre of car hire 'fraud' flees to UK
-
5
Government confirms plans for railway station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport but it hangs in the balance
Activities co-ordinator Lorna Palmer said: “This event will be for the residents, their families and public and hopefully raise lots of money for the residents.”