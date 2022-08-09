Summer of fun and activities for all abilities at The Point in Doncaster

In response to the current exhibition, Regarding Forests, the participants from the Creative Directions group have constructed a series of animals inspired by the natural world.

Ladybirds, birds, deer and snakes are hiding all over. Follow the trail around The Point to discover them all.

Families are welcome at The Point for free creative activity sessions.

Children doing creative activity with darts at The Point. Picture by James Mulkeen

Explore the gallery with friendly artists and take part in fun creative activities inspired by the exhibition on display. Suitable for all ages and abilities.

Events take place on: 16th August – 10am or 1.30pm; 23rd August – 10am or 1.30pm; 30th August – 10am or 1.30pm. Book your free places here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/darts-18443322819

The Point’s current exhibition is by artist, Chrystel Lebas, who presents two new works from the Regarding Forests photographic series in a multi-sensory installation.

Audiences are invited to pause and take a moment to reflect and relax in a peaceful environment with images, sounds and scents of the Hoh Rain Forest in Washington State, USA, and ancient cedar trees of the Japanese island of Yakushima.

There are also free resources in the learning space for visitors.

Regarding Forests is a touring exhibition by Wellcome Collection and is open until October 28.

Two All Aboard creative sessions will take place this summer before weekly sessions restart in September.

These inclusive, fun and engaging activities are designed for children with additional needs as well as their siblings and families.

No experience is needed – artists, materials and support will be provided so everyone can be included, learn new skills together, and take part.

Activities will be adapted to suit everybody’s needs – this might include SEND, physical or learning disabilities e.g. Neurodiversity, autism, Asperger’s, behavioural difference, deaf, visually impaired – if you are unsure what the experience will be like, just get in touch for a chat.

Events are on: 17th August – 10am - Create mysterious forest music with Dyzelle; 24th August – 10am - Join Alice for a fun session of movement and stories.

Find out more and book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/darts-18443322819

Young people who love singing and dancing are welcome to come along and get to know Swag Choir, our energetic singing group for nine to 16-year-olds.

This group is a friendly and welcoming group for all abilities and no auditions are required for joining.

Sessions will restart in September (Tuesday evenings in term time), and are free. Go along on August 24 at 2pm. Book on to the taster session here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/darts-18443322819

For a friendly chat about any of these activities, contact The Point on 01302 341662 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

*The Point started as a small project, initiated with funding from Doncaster Council and Yorkshire Arts.

Our early days were spent tucked away on the first floor of Bentley Library. A dancer and a trainee administrator began work, bringing artists to schools, surgeries, community centres, care homes and venues across the borough.

Soon, a folk music/arts worker, clerical support and trainee administrator joined the team and darts, The Point’s registered charity, was born.