Sarah Williams said she frequently visits Rose Hill Cemetery where her dad, who died 10 months ago, is buried, but she was shocked to find out about the theft during her recent visit.

She said: "I am absolutely fuming and heartbroken visiting my dad today (June 7). How can anyone think it's okay to rob from his grave or anyone's grave? It's vile.

"I don't know how they can sleep at night… I'm devastated, we can't even put anything nice on our loved ones' graves because of this."

A before (left) and after picture of the grave.

Sarah said she decided to decorate the grave to 'make something nice' for her late father, only for the decorative items such as solar lights and ornaments to be stolen.

She told how the cemetery used to have a security gate, which she said needs to be put back in place following the theft.

She added: "This makes me so mad. Rose Hill has no security gates and never gets locked. Anyone can go in at night.

"It's devastating. We are grieving our loved ones and a nice grave is lovely to go visit, so we should be able to put what we want on our loved ones' graves, but now we have to deal with the heartache of seeing our belongings stolen.

"Cemeteries should be respected. I know it's at my own risk putting nice valuable items in the cemetery, but people should leave well alone.

"I go to the cemetery to help with my grieving. I want to be able to sit at my father's grave and be proud of what I'm doing for him. Instead, it's been violated and taken away from me."

Sarah said she has since reported the matter to the office, but has yet to receive any response.

Rose Hill Cemetery recently made headlines after its Jewish building, the last remaining burial room and chapel, was destroyed in an arson attack.

However, the police said the attack is not being treated as a hate crime but it is being classed as anti-social behaviour.