Arson attack on Jewish cemetery building not 'hate crime' say Doncaster police

Fire crews were called to the Tahara House at Rose Hill Cemetery yesterday after flames were spotted leaping from the building which is more than 80 years old and which was previously used as prayer room ahead of Jewish funerals in Doncaster.

Police say the incident is being classed as anti-social behaviour rather than a hate crime after fears were expressed that the incident could have been anti-Semitic.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service at about 2.50pm yesterday reporting a fire they had attended at Rose Hill Crematorium on Cantley Lane, Doncaster.

The aftermath of the arson attack on Doncaster's Jewish cemetery. (Photo: David Ridge).

“After liaising with the fire service and Doncaster Council, it is believed the fire near a building was started deliberately and is being treated as an act of anti-social behaviour.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time. If anybody has any information which could assist enquiries, or was in the vicinity of the crematorium or cemetery at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, this can be passed to officers by calling 101, quoting incident 604 of 11 June.”

The blaze has been condemned by members of the Jewish community in South Yorkshire.

The building was last used more than 15 years ago for a Jewish funeral and has since been used as a store room by cemetery staff.

Rabbi Yonosan Golomb of the United Synagogue Sheffield condemned the fire and said: “The fire, if an antisemitic arson attack, is an indication of to what level such people will sink in desecrating the resting place of the deceased.”

He added: "It basically served as prayer hall for the last members of the former Doncaster Jewish Community whenever a funeral or memorial stone consecration service took place.

"Formal synagogue services ceased in the 70’s so this was the only Jewish building that remained.

"I arrived in Sheffield in 1992 and whenever I was contacted from Doncaster it was for a funeral. The last one was in 2006.

"Since the last burial this building was given over to the Rose Hill Cemetery proprietors and I think used as a store room.

"In return, the cemetery looks after the small part which is the Jewish cemetery tending to the fencing and mowing the grass.

"So the fire, if an anti-semitic arson attack, will not have any impact as there is no one left of the former community in Doncaster. If indeed that was the intention it is an indication of to what level such people will sink in desecrating the resting place of the deceased.”

He said that synagogue artefacts were donated to Sheffield nearly 20 years ago.

Rose Hill has a number of Jewish graves including Max Kletz, who was a descendent of the Vilna Gaon, one of the most influential leaders in Jewish history, as well as Sidney Furman, the last President of the Doncaster Hebrew Congregation and Samuel Morris, a former Mayor of the Borough.