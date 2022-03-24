Rob Burrow Strictly Come Dancing Ball: Doncaster teen partners Yvette Cooper for charity dance

18-year-old Alex Gilberthorpe from Sprotbrough partnered the prominent Labour politician for the Rob Burrow Strictly Ball, a fundraising event for the former rugby star following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease.

The pair joined a host of other stars at the ball, aimed at raising cash for the ex-Leeds Rhinos ace who has bravely confronted his battle with the disease.

Ms Cooper, 52, was at the glittering event with partner Ed Balls who was one of the biggest stars of the show when he appeard on Strictly Come Dancing several years ago.

And Alex and the shadow home secretary learnt their skills at a local dance school.

The pair were put through their paces in preparation for the event at the Kären Byron School of Dancing in Thurnscoe.

Alex has been a pupil of Kären’s since the age of three.

Said Kären: “Due to her busy schedule Yvette didn’t start her training until late February and only managed a hand full of lessons to perfect her American smooth waltz.

"She was a star pupil and always gave 100%. I was so proud of Yvette and Alex they danced beautifully on the night and even managed to bring home the people’s Strictly Trophy for her fund raising efforts.”

TV presenter Dan Walker, Strictly’s Nadia Bychkova, actor Kelvin Fletcher were also in attendance at the event which was won by former professional rugby league player and Rob’s mate Barrie Mc Dermott who performed to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Added Kären “It was a fabulous evening raising lots of money for this great cause funds raised currently stands at 75K.”

Money is being raised to fund a new centre, The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, which will be the first in the UK to have its design led by the holistic needs of the patient and their family, creating a supportive environment that complements the expert team providing the care.