The findings, from CasinoGuardian, are based on the latest figures surrounding royalties artists receive for their music on Spotify - with singers expected to earn between 0.0033p and 0.0055p per stream, subject to their popularity, distributor and total streams per artist.

Generally speaking, latest data suggests the revenue split for the majority of artists is 70/30 - with 70 per cent going to the artists/right holders, and 30 per cent being kept by Spotify.

If Louis, from Doncaster and originally in the boy band One Direction, were priced at the bottom end of the earning band - 0.0033p per steam - then the 68,870,055 plays that Faith in the Future has seen so far will have made him £227,271 - meaning he’s close to landing a quarter of a million pounds from one platform alone.

Louis Tomlinson. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

At the current trajectory and average streams-per-day, Louis only has to wait another ten days to have made £500,000 from his sophomore album on Spotify.

On the other hand, if Louis is priced at 0.0055p per stream, which is highly likely given the monumental success he saw as part of One Direction and his very dedicated fanbase, his totals so far could equal as much as £378,785 - well over a quarter of a million.

Not all tracks are created equal on the album, which Louis said “carries a slightly different maturity to the lyrics”. It seems the release is a testament to the Doncaster artist’s growth, as he went on to say “I don’t think I would have been able to write this album five years ago.”

In terms of which songs have struck a chord with fans, lead single Bigger Than Me has been the most-played at 20,991,678 streams at the time of writing - equivalent to £69.3k.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other end of the scale, the least-played track is She Is Beauty We Are World Class, at 1,868,153 streams and a comparatively lower £6.2k in earnings.

Given the research only takes into account earnings from Spotify specifically, Louis’ earnings will be much higher, as he’ll also earn profit from platforms like iTunes and Amazon Music.

In comparison, CasinoGuardian found that Taylor Swift’s latest album - Midnights (3am Edition), raked in a mindblowing £3.3 million in the first two weeks through Spotify streams, with all 20 songs on the album being played a total of 1,173,919,106 times in that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arctic Monkeys also saw a new album drop recently, with The Car earning them more than £300k in a fortnight, with tracks streamed a collective 102,571,657 times.

It’s worth noting that Spotify hasn’t disclosed exactly what artists make from the platform, but the 0.0033p - 0.0055p earning bracket that’s reported on from third-party sources is comparable with the earnings seen from Amazon Music, YouTube Music and iTunes.

Some sources report that Spotify’s pay-per-stream (PPS) model is as high as 0.007p - which, if true, means Louis’ latest album earnings equal a massive £482,090 so far.