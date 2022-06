On Saturday there were numerous sightings of a T-Rex roaming the city streets.

Thankfully this prehistoric creature was only there to cheer people up after a tough few years.

Did you see the dinosaur this weekend?

The dinosaur belongs to Caiden Cooley whose aim was to raise money for Cancer Research, although he coulnd’t carry out street collections by law.

He said despite this it was nice to get dressed up and put a smile on people's faces.