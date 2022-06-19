Doncaster beauty queen helped raise thousands for cancer research charity

Charlotte, aged 34 from Doncaster, ran in memory of her grandparents who died of cancer.

Charlotte isn’t a stranger to running Race for Life as it’s her third time completing the fun run in which she has helped raised hundreds of pounds for Cancer Research.

Taylor Robshaw, aged 20, from Rotherham ran in memory of her mum’s cousin who sadly passed away from breast cancer.

Taylor and Charlotte

Charlotte and Taylor were joined by thousands of fundraisers in a special day of action to beat cancer.

Charlotte said: “I’ve lost four grandparents to this terrible disease.

"Cancer has such a devastating impact on everyone so anything I can do to help raise awareness and funds for cancer research I will.”

Taylor added: “It’s been a great day to help raise vital funds to help beat cancer.”