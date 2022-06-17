Caring nursing trio from Doncaster step out for prostate cancer research

Donna Atkinson, Dawn Ball and Rebecca Wonham will be stepping out at Prostate Cancer UK’s 10 kilometre March for Men at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The caring trio work for Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Specialist Continence Service in Doncaster, where they regularly come into contact with patients with prostate problems.

Team leader Donna lost her grandad, John Todd, to prostate cancer 22 years ago, a heart-breaking event which made her realise she wanted to become a nurse.

Fundraisers Dawn, Rebecca and Donna

Donna said: “The nurses involved throughout his journey was amazing, and I wanted to give back to other families the care and support that we had received.”

Colleague Dawn, who has worked for the continence service for the past three years, said: "My father was diagnosed with prostate cancer 20 years ago, had his prostate removed and is now still fit and well at 84 years.

"I am sure there are many more people out there that have had loved ones with similar problems. Prostate cancer is one of the most widespread cancers in males, we are hoping to raise some money to help with the ongoing research.”

Rebecca agrees and added: “As a specialist continence nurse I have seen the prevalence and devastation prostate cancer causes. This has inspired me to help any way possible to raise money for research on improving survival rates and education to help men getting diagnosed earlier.”

Raising awareness of prostate cancer is paramount. If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms: urinary urge, frequency, hesitancy/ straining, getting up in the night or blood in your urine, then please visit your GP or contact Single point of access on 01302 566999 and self-refer to The Specialist Continence Service to see one of the team’s specialist nurses.

If you would like to support the nurses in the March for Men by donating to their fundraising, please follow this link to their Just Giving page: http://www.justgiving.com/team/the-a-team-12146?invite=true