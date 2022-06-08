Rescue rabbits in Doncaster want to be happy bunnies in a home to call their own

The animal welfare charity believes a national increase in the number of rabbits coming into their branches could be down to families buying them as a starter pet during the pandemic and not realising that they have very complex needs.

Robyn Holt, an animal care assistant at the branch based near Bawtry, said: “Since the end of last year and the beginning of the year we have seen an increase in the number of rabbits coming into our care.

“Some have sadly been abandoned and others handed over because children have lost interest.

Casper with Robyn

“Our worry is that many rabbits will have been bought on impulse during the pandemic. People don’t realise that they are not easy pets to look after, even just the basics such as how young and how quickly they can breed.”

The branch is now appealing for homes for some of the bunnies in their care including Casper, who is loving but staff believe potential adopters are put off by his white coat and red eyes.

Robyn said: “Casper has been with us since October last year after he was found abandoned in the Doncaster area. He is named after the friendly ghost but we think his red eyes are causing an issue with would-be new owners - even though he is a super-friendly bunny.”

Casper is one of 11 rabbits currently looking for a home at the centre, including bonded pair Mabel and Maple who will need to be rehomed together.

Guinea pigs Harold and Kenneth

Despite rabbits often being perceived as an ideal ‘starter pet’ for young children, they actually have very complex needs and are one of the most neglected pets in Britain.

In 2020 672 rabbits came into the RSPCA’s care, and during 2021 859 were taken in by the RSPCA - an increase of 28 per cent.

Dr Jane Tyson, RSPCA rabbit welfare expert, said: “Sadly, when rabbits are bought on impulse, an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.

Mabel and Maple

“For anyone who has done their research and is certain they can provide the time, space, money and care it takes to look after a pair of rabbits then please consider adopting rescue rabbits instead.”

Two friendly guinea pigs are also currently at the branch after they were found abandoned in Sheffield.

Both Harold and Kenneth were found to be severely matted but staff have groomed them and they are now ready to be rehomed.

To search for pets up for adoption please visit the website here.

Rabbit factfile

Rabbits need a secure environment large enough for them to stand up and stretch out fully, with an attached run so they permanently have access to an exercise area.

Rabbits need to eat at least a bundle of hay which is as big as they are every day - and owners should avoid commercial muesli-style food which is bad for their teeth and tummies.

Bunnies are incredibly sociable animals and need to be kept in pairs.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals please visit the website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.