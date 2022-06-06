Doncaster RSPCA is looking for forever homes for some of its long-stay residents

The branch cares for over 1,000 animals per year ranging from dogs, cats, puppies and kittens to birds, wildlife and rabbits.

The aim is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome every animal that they care for. That being said, some animals are in their care longer than others.

New marketing and media manager Danielle Poulston said there ae a number of current long stays residents who are ready and waiting for their forever families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erica and Elijah

She aid: “Mable and Maple are our current longest stay residents. They are a pair of young sister rabbits who have been in our care for over seven months, after being found stray at a young age.

"They have spent the vast majority of their life with us and sadly have never experienced a loving family home.

"Like most other rabbits, they love their fresh vegetables and will make a great addition to any home.

Stella

"As they are bonded to one another they will need to find a home that is happy to accept both of them.”

She continued: “Our longest stay feline residents are Elijah and Erica, this bonded pair started their cattery journey being quite timid, but since settling in and making friends with staff, they are now a super affectionate pair and love having fusses.

“Since they have been in our care, they are starting to show more of their true selves. They are looking for the perfect home where they can grow their personalities even more.

"Elijah and Erica would be best suited to a family with no other pets and children over the age of 12.

Mable and Maple

“Stella is our longest stay canine. She’s only 11 months old and has been with us for almost four months now.

"Stella’s a sweet girl and could live with children over 12 years old. She would need to be the only dog in the household for now.

"Due to a leg injury early on in life, Stella requires physiotherapy treatment and would need a family who understands she may need additional care in the future.”

She concluded: “Whether you are on the lookout for a dynamic duo or a sole companion, we have a wide variety of animals currently available for adoption – from dogs and cats to rabbits and guinea pigs.”

When any of the animals becomes available for adoption, they are posted on the website https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/animals-for-adoption and Facebook page.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, please follow the process that is explained on the website.

There are many ways to help RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch with its mission to rehome and rehabilitate animals including volunteering, donating cash or goods, leaving a legacy, and sponsoring through our Safe Haven programme and attending events.

There are also charity shops at Bawtry, Rossington and Thorne, as well as eBay and Depop.

At the Animal Centre, the RSPCA rehabilitate and rehome the animals in their care and have a pet supplies store on site for all your requirements.