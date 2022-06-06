And in the run up to the big event, staff are appealing to local people and businesses for their support to make it a day to remember.

The Balby-based hospice opened in September 1992 after a massive fundraising exercise by the Doncaster community and is set to mark its 30th birthday on Saturday, September 3, 2022 with a fete in its grounds.

Hospice fundraiser Lindsey Richards, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “We will have entertainment for all ages, including craft stalls, choirs, a face-painter and refreshments and lots more.

Matt Sharp and Lindsey Richards with the security equipment he’s donated

“We are also running a big fundraising raffle, with fabulous prizes being drawn on the day.

"We rely on our income generation, and the kindness of our supporters, to pay for those little extra comforts for our patients, so please buy a ticket if you can.

"Our charitable income really reduced during the pandemic and we’re just starting to recover.

“So if any local businesses or residents would like to donate a prize for the raffle or tombola stall, we will be really grateful.”

One of the first local companies to answer the call was SAS installations of Wath-on-Dearne, which installs aerials, alarms, CCTV and satellite systems.

Owner Matt Sharp, whose partner Maggie McKenzie works for the RDaSH nurse bank, has generously donated £500 of ‘supply and fit’ CCTV security equipment.

Other donations have started rolling in, including a microwave, TV, and a £250 voucher from furniture brand, DFS.