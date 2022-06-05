The prisoners, who are serving the last 18 months of their sentence, have donated some of the fire pits and decorative animal designs they have made while studying for a City & Guilds qualification at HMP Hatfield, a category D prison.

St John’s fundraiser Lindsey Richards, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said: “We are really grateful as their products are top notch, very popular and sell very quickly.

Rehabilitation assistant Natasha Shaw and staff nurse Hannah Craven are pictured with the donated metalwork, alongside the van from Thyme Served, the prison’s retail shop

“Our relationship with HMP Hatfield started through Paul Newbury, of Novis, the prison’s education provider.

"Paul’s mum-in-law passed away at St John’s from cancer and he arranged for metal bullrushes and dragonflies to be made as a donation for our patient garden.

"Since then we have struck up a great friendship and appreciate everything he and the lads at the prison have done for us.”