Remember your loved ones with Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust's memory tree in the Frenchgate
Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather, and, for many, it is a time to reminisce on those loved ones we have lost.
A beautiful and special way of doing this is by contributing to Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust’s memory tree, which is in the Frenchgate Centre.
In return for a donation to the town’s oldest cancer charity you will receive a Memory Tokens to place on the tree to remember your loved ones.
Find them on the ground floor outside Boots from 10am-3pm today.
Doncaster Cancer Detection Trust help fund equipment and facilities to help improve cancer diagnosis and treatment
Since its formation in 1972 they have donated over 80 pieces of front line cancer equipment to Doncaster hospitals alongside millions of pounds worth of facilities and medical expertise and built, equipped and upgraded St John’s Hospice.
A spokesman said: “It’s the amazing support of Doncaster people and the many great business and organisations that have supported us over the years.”