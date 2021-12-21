Doncaster school are cooking and donating Christmas dinners to homeless people
Staff at a Doncaster school will be giving up their Christmas Eve to cook dinner for homeless people.
Future Pathways is an alternative education school in Doncaster town centre.
Lauren Hogg, managing director of Future Pathways, said: “We are planning to serve Christmas dinner to the homeless folk of Doncaster this Christmas Eve.
“We will be providing home cooked food in a warm and friendly environment.
“We will also be handing out welfare packs, toiletries, socks and gloves.”
Students from Future Pathways have helped to make the welfare packs before the end of Christmas half term.
The school wants to raise £300 to pay for the food and the packs.
“We did the same last year and it was very well attended,” Lauren said.
“We’re anticipating the same this year too.”
They will be serving food on Christmas Eve between 1pm and 3pm at 7-9 Duke Street, Doncaster, DN1 3EA.
