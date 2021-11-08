Remarkable poppy tribute to former Royal Engineer who passed away from cancer last year

Former Royal Engineer Bill Weir from Doncaster was one of the brave soldiers who survived the war but sadly passed away last year in lockdown suffering with acute bowel cancer.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:26 am

In his memory Bill’s granddaughter’s husband set to work to create a fitting tribute.

Bill’s daughter Sharon West said: “We lost my dad, Bill Weir in May 2020 during lockdown from acute bladder cancer.

“In his memory, my son in law, Chris Scott of Scott Metal Craft made this beautiful large poppy incorporating this Royal Engineers cap badge from his ten years Army service.

The beautifully crafted poppy, and the late Bill Weir

“We will be remembering my dad with much love, and all of those lost, on Remembrance Day.

"We will wear our poppies with pride........ Lest We Forget.”

Bill was described as a very happy chap, always smiling, who was loved by everyone who met him.

The poppy stands 3ft tall and is 50cm in circumference.

It now has pride of place in the garden of Bill’s wife Joan.

