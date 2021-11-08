Group of Doncaster teenagers praised for their honesty

A group of teenagers have been praised and could be rewarded aftert they handed in a mobile phone they found.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 8th November 2021, 8:30 am

Katie Fox on Facebook explained that her 12-year-old niece had been bowling in Doncaster on Friday night when she lost her phone, thinking it unlikely she’d see it again.

However a group of friends who were out that night found the mobile and handed it in – but not before taking a cheeky selfie for the laugh first.

The cheeky selfie they took

Katie is hoping someone recognises the group, and said: “I want to chuck them £20 towards their next visit because you don’t get kids these days handing in a top notch phone that ain’t locked.”

