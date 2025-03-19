Reform UK slams state of Doncaster’s roads as figures show a pothole has been filled every three minutes, every day, for 10 years

New figures from the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) show that a pothole has been filled every three minutes, every day, for 10 years in Yorkshire, but that the backlog of carriageway repairs is £1.6 billion in the region.

Worse still, one in every five miles of the local road network – equivalent to almost 3,400 miles – are reported to have less than five years’ structural life remaining.

The backlog nationally has reached almost £17 billion, whilst the government has only committed £1.6 billion to resurface local roads.

Responding, Chairman of Reform UK Doncaster Irwen Martin said: “These shocking figures will come as no surprise to drivers in Doncaster and beyond. Whilst taxpayer cash is being wasted at the council offices our roads are getting worse and worse.

“Government action on this barely touches the sides of the pothole epidemic that plagues roads across Doncaster. By cutting council waste and reinvesting in basic public services, including road resurfacing, Reform will fix Doncaster’s roads.”