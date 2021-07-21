Rave music will take Doncaster people back to the 90s during a fun club themed event this summer

Children of the Night will be held on Saturday, August 7 between noon and 6pm.

Lauren Townsend, creative producer and project manager, said: “Audiences will be taken back to Doncaster 1998, and introduced to our heroine Lyndsay, 16, just finished school and ready to celebrate with a night out to remember.

“Children of the Night is a 10 minute sound experience that will take you on a whirlwind trip back to Donny’s roaring 90’s rave scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children of the Night will take place on August 7.

“The piece will feature popular hits of the era along with excerpts from the theatre production of the same name which is set to premiere in Doncaster next year.

“This project is exciting because it has been created by a group of Donny creatives, inspired by stories of Donny people, about Doncaster and for Doncaster audiences.

“It doesn’t matter if you remember Karisma, Trilogy and Visage or if you’re all about Frank & Stein and Coco - after over a year of not being able to enjoy our favourite tunes in a hazy club full of friends and strangers alike we want to give people that experience again.”

After experiencing the piece, audiences will be asked to think about what nightlife means to them - what does a night out in Donny look like, sound like, smell like and taste like - and why do people travel from all over England to experience it?

Their responses will be collected to inspire a series of digital artworks as part of a larger exhibition showcasing Doncaster’s nightlife culture alongside the full theatre production next year.

Children of the Night will be part of Artbomb - a large art festival happening in Doncaster in early August.

The festival will run from August 5 to 9 in the town centre and will include a variety of live performances, art exhibitions and music.

Children of the Night is supported by Right up our Street and Doncaster New Fringe.

It has been created by Danielle Phillips, Sam Dunstan, Lauren Townsend and Joe Bunce.

More information about the event can be found here.