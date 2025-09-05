Railway poppy seller announces biggest fundraising challenge to date on International Day of Charity

Poppy seller Denis Scaife, a well-known face on the East Coast Main Line, has announced his biggest fundraising challenge to date as he prepares to mark ten years of the ‘Poppy Express’ with open access operator Hull Trains.

Denis, alongside his wife and a team of dedicated volunteers, has been selling poppies on Hull Trains services for a decade, raising money for the Royal British Legion. He has tirelessly travelled between destinations including Hull, Doncaster, Selby, and London King’s Cross.

Now, for the first time, he will also be selling poppies on Lumo services as he travels all the way to Edinburgh with the 100% electric, sustainable and affordable operator. The challenge, which has been announced on the International Day of Charity, will give Denis the chance to raise a record amount of money.

Both open access operators are proud supporters of their local communities, as well as the Armed Forces. Last year, both joined other rail companies in offering free travel to veterans across the country as part of national remembrance efforts. Their backing of the ‘Poppy Express’ continues that commitment to honouring service and sacrifice.

At 74-years-old, Denis shows no signs of slowing down. A former Non-Commissioned Officer (sapper) with the Corps of Royal Engineers and later a police sergeant, his dedication to the cause remains stronger than ever.

Stuart Jones, Managing Director of First Rail Open Access, said: “As open access operators, we're proud to be deeply rooted in the communities we serve. Denis’s dedication to the Poppy Appeal embodies the very best of community spirit, and we are honoured to support him in such a meaningful cause. We know that our customers will once again get behind him and show their support.”

Denis Scaife added: “Hull Trains have stood by me and the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal for many years, and it’s always a privilege to sell poppies to the friendly and generous customers onboard. This year is extra special as with Lumo’s support I’ll be taking the Poppy Express all the way to Edinburgh, reaching more people than ever before. I can’t wait to see the difference we can make together.”