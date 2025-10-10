CrossCountry customers are being warned of significant travel disruption due to planned industrial action by the RMT union on Saturday 18 October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strike will see RMT union members in customer service roles declining to work.

All CrossCountry routes will be impacted, with a limited service on some routes and no services on others. Services will also finish much earlier than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains that do run will be significantly busier than usual and services will also finish much earlier in the day so passengers are advised to plan return journeys carefully.

Rail customers advised of significant disruption due to planned weekend strike action.

There will also be changes to some calling patterns on the day, so passengers should plan their journeys carefully before travelling.

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s Managing Director, said: “We are disappointed for our customers that the RMT has announced more industrial action. While we will try to run as many services as services as possible, customers will inevitably face significant disruption. We are committed to reaching an agreement with the RMT and remain available to continue talks."

There is also planned engineering work over the weekend, which will further impact which CrossCountry services will run. Full details can be found on the CrossCountry website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers planning to travel with CrossCountry on Saturday 18 October should check before they travel with National Rail Enquiries or on the CrossCountry website app for the latest news and advice: www.crosscountrytrains.co.uk/travel-information/disruption/industrial-action

Information on delay repay and alternative travel options are available at the same link.

The RMT has also announced planned industrial action on Saturday 1 November. More information will be released on what this means for CrossCountry passengers.