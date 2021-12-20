Rail business celebrates new office expansion here in Doncaster and an appointment of a new director

Coleman James, a recruitment business in the rail industry, is opening a new Doncaster base in January, 2022.

They have appointed Josh Haggart to be their Director of Rail.

Managing director of Coleman James, Andrew Mackay, said: “Doncaster is a key hub for UK Rail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Haggart is the new Director of Rail at Coleman James, with Director Rachel, Young and Managing Director, Andrew Mackay

“It is uniquely positioned to deliver high potential opportunities for those operating in the sector so it makes sense to position our second office there to support rail businesses.

“Josh is absolutely the best person to do that.

"Technically, he’s incredibly knowledgeable, has an unrivalled network in the sector and his passion for rail, and helping his candidates and client thrive, is infectious.

“We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Coleman James was established in 2016 and it’s Doncaster office will specialise in white-collar technical rail recruitment.

Josh said: “After seven years at my previous consultancy, I was ready for a new challenge and the opportunity to lead the rail team here at Coleman James was simply too good to miss.

“I was bowled over by the dynamism and energy of the Senior Management team here.

“Coleman James is a progressive company with a clear vision and strategy for growth - their approach to recruitment is refreshing.

“The opportunity to help drive our ambitious rail strategy and to attract, retain and develop a world class team motivates and excites me.

“I am looking forward to the challenge.”