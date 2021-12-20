Major road into Doncaster still closed this morning

South Yorkshire Police reported that White Rose Way travelling into Doncaster was closed due to a collision involving two cars at 12.15pm on Sunday (December 19).

The road is reported to still be closed until the crash investigation team have finished their work at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route.

The scene at white rose Way yesterday. Pic by Ryan Hemsworth.