Major road into Doncaster still closed this morning
A major Doncaster Road is reported to be still closed this morning.
Monday, 20th December 2021, 8:06 am
South Yorkshire Police reported that White Rose Way travelling into Doncaster was closed due to a collision involving two cars at 12.15pm on Sunday (December 19).
The road is reported to still be closed until the crash investigation team have finished their work at the scene.
Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route.
Two drivers and a passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision.