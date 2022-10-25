Racing legend AP McCoy becomes latest star guest to stop at Doncaster luxury hotel

The 20-time champion jockey stopped at Rossington Hall over the weekend – the latest in a long line of celebrity names to stay at the swish venue.

A spokesman for Rossington Hall said: “We were genuinely thrilled to welcome racing legend Sir AP McCoy to stay this weekend.”

The 48-year-old rode a record 4,358 winners, and was Champion Jockey a record 20 consecutive times, every year that he was a professional.

Racing legend Sir AP McCoy has visited Rossington Hall in Doncaster. (Photo: Rossington Hall).

McCoy recorded his first winner in 1992 at age 17, claimed his first Champion Jockey title in 1995/96 and went on to win it every year until his retirement in 2015.

He has won almost every big race there is to win, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase, King George VI Chase and the 2010 Grand National, riding Don't Push It.

He was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2010, becoming the first jockey to win the award and was knighted in January 2016.

He follows in the footsteps of a series of household names who have stayed at Rossington Hall in recent months.

Earlier this year, First Dates host Fred Siriex was a guest, while TV scientist Professor Brian Cox has also dropped in, enjoying tucking into the venues Yorkshire pudding wraps during his stay.