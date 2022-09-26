First Dates host Fred Siriex, Professor Brian Cox and Neighbours soap legend visit Doncaster hotel

Rossington Hall has welcomed a galaxy of stars in recent days, with First Dates host Fred Siriex and Professor Brian Cox among those dropping in.

The top-class venue also welcome comedian and actor Robin Ince and actor Alan Fletcher, who played Dr Karl Kennedy in Australian TV soap Neighbours for more than a quarter of a century.

They are the latest in a host of amed names to visit and stay at the countryside mansion.

First Dates star Fred Siriex, TV space expert Professor Brian Cox, Neighbours star Alan Fletcher and writer and comedian Robin Ince have all stayed at Rossington Hall in recent days. (Photos: Rossington Hall).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rossington Hall spokesman said: “Yet another familiar face popped in to see us last week.

It was the “first date” between Fred Sirieix and Rossington Hall.

“It was an absolute pleasure to host this hospitality heavyweight.

"He tried our tasting menu courses in our stunning library restaurant and also complimented us on our premium wine collection.

"He was also bowled over by our Streatfield suite which has a roll top bath in the centre of the room. Not only did we enjoy this man’s presence, but our other guests did too. Yet another new friend of Rossington Hall, and someone who we can’t wait to return.”

Meanwhile, Fletcher who starred in the soap for 27 years right up until it’s recent conclusion, was making a return visit.

A spokesman said: “He first came to the Hall when we were just one restaurant with only a few bedrooms and no facilities.

"He couldn’t believe his eyes on his recent visit when he saw what we have become. We look forward to having Alan and his lovely wife Jen back at the Hall when he returns to the UK next Spring for “Neighbours - The Farewell Tour”.

And Prof Cox and Robin Ince were also guests, staying as they visited Yorkshire on a nationwide tour.

The spokesman said: “It was out of this world!

"It was the greatest of pleasures to have them come back each night and relax as if they were at home.