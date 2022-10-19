News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Queen’s special tree planted by Doncaster community enterprise scheme

A Doncaster community enterprise has received a special tree from The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) “Tree of Trees” which stood tall as a message of hope, regeneration and optimism as part of the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 1:11pm

Flourish, a community enterprise based at Woodfield Park in Balby, joins over 300 organisations from across the UK who were chosen to receive one of the special trees.

The tree was presented to Laurie Smith, MD of Flourish, by the Vice Lord Lieutenant John Holt. Others attending included representatives from Doncaster Council, Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust and Doncaster Public Health.

Read More

Read More
Record breaking harvest festival donation from Doncaster primary to foodbank
Representatives from Doncaster Council, Doncaster Public Health, Flourish and RDaSH are pictured with the Vice Lord Lieutenant John Holt, who is pictured fifth from the left

Most Popular

The tree becomes part of the living legacy in honour of Her Majesty, joining over a million trees already planted across the UK as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.

Laurie said: “It’s such a privilege to have Flourish chosen to receive one of these trees. It now stands at one of the visitor entrances, which we will be developing over the coming months.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

DoncasterThe QueenQueen