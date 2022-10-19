Flourish, a community enterprise based at Woodfield Park in Balby, joins over 300 organisations from across the UK who were chosen to receive one of the special trees.

The tree was presented to Laurie Smith, MD of Flourish, by the Vice Lord Lieutenant John Holt. Others attending included representatives from Doncaster Council, Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust and Doncaster Public Health.

Representatives from Doncaster Council, Doncaster Public Health, Flourish and RDaSH are pictured with the Vice Lord Lieutenant John Holt, who is pictured fifth from the left

The tree becomes part of the living legacy in honour of Her Majesty, joining over a million trees already planted across the UK as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.

Laurie said: “It’s such a privilege to have Flourish chosen to receive one of these trees. It now stands at one of the visitor entrances, which we will be developing over the coming months.”