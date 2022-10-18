Sean Gibbons, Food AWARE CIC MD, said: “The donations have been passed on to our community partner Mexborough Foodbank who support people/families less fortunate across Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough.”

Joe Brian, headteacher, said “Our students and parents have pulled out all the stops this year donating our best ever harvest festival haul for our friends at Food AWARE.

"Ivanhoe has a school community that really understands social responsibility and supports the community as much as possible.”

Students alongside Alan Wright, Food AWARE Transport Co-ordinator (middle on van) and headteacher Joe Brian (far right)

Sean, who is also Mexborough Foodbank Manager, said: "I would like to pay special thanks to Ivanhoe Academy students, parents/carers and staff for another generous harvest festival donation this year (and for over ten years of ongoing support).

“This donation will help an increasing number of families through the current Cost of Living Crisis accessing emergency food each week, especially as the winter period approaches in these extremely challenging times."

