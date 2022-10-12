Schools across Yorkshire set to take part in unique Vulcan design project

The exciting programme, designed and delivered by The Work-wise Foundation, the official education partner for VTST, with support from CBE+, will see primary and secondary children from the Delta Academy Trust, which has 46 schools across Yorkshire and Humber, including 13 in Doncaster, take part.

‘Dr Pleming’s Delta Wings design project’ held two special launch days at Delta’s Education House in Knottingley which saw hundreds of Y6 children in primary school and Y8s in secondary attend to find out more.

Both age groups were introduced to the Vulcan XH558 and the Theory of Flight. The primary aged children were then able to build a glider, learn about aircraft design by using paper aeroplanes and to design their own airport which encouraged them to think about career opportunities in the sector. Secondary aged pupils built and flew their own plane using eco model kits and recyclable materials with help from expert engineers who volunteered on the day.

Children from schools across Delta Academy Trust find out more about the Vulcan and an exciting design project they are taking part in

They were all then set the exciting design challenge to complete back at school over the next few months.

Year 6 children were asked to create models of the Vulcan XH558 to form part of a display at the new Vulcan Experience Building and Year 8 were tasked with creating a design for a sculpture which incorporates the Vulcan XH558 wing tips that can be displayed in the new home of the aircraft. These designs will then be judged by an expert panel and the winning design will be built at CBE+ by expert engineers and the students who win.

All entries will be displayed at Get up to Speed with STEM on 29 March 2023 at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham and will go on to become part of a permanent exhibition in the new home of the Vulcan.

Michael Trotter, from VTST, said: “We, along with all the partners involved, have been so excited about this project and the launch days did not disappoint! What a way to get the engineers of the future engaged in the design and building of aircraft and at the same time learn more about the historic importance of the Vulcan which is on display here in Yorkshire. We can’t wait to see all the entries as they develop and wish all the school children involved the best with their planning and creating.”

