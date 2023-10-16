Quad and off-road bike tribute planned for funeral of Doncaster dad who died in smash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bikers are being urged to follow the cortege of Ben McMinn who died when his bike was in collision with a car near to Hatfield and Stainforth railway station last month.

Details for the funeral of the 34-year-old have been announced, with hundreds expected to turn out for the service which will take place on Friday.

It comes as a crowdfunding appeal and a charity football match have helped raise nearly £4,000 for Ben’s grieving family.

The funeral of Ben McMinn will take place this week - with quad and off road bikers expected to pay their tributes.

The cortege will leave Roseberry Avenue in Hatfield at 11.30am on Friday, travelling to Hatfield Church for the service and then to Barnby Dun Crematorium, followed by a wake at Hatfield Main club in Dunscroft.

Dad Andrew said: “There is no dress code, attend in whatever is comfortable for yourselves.

"As you all know, he loved bikes and quads and anything naughty – feel free to come on your bikes and quads to follow his final journey. Let’s give him the best send off ever.”

It comes after a football match at Hatfield Main, which raised £2,000 through raffles and collections.

Added Andrew: “We as a family would like to thank the lads that took part and everybody that turned up. We just can’t thank you all enough for the support and everyone’s kind words.”