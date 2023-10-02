"Heaven has gained an angel" Tributes pour in for Doncaster dad killed in bike crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to Hatfield and Stainforth railway station on Saturday night after reports of a collision between a motorbike and another vehicle.

Sadly, the bike rider, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named locally as Ben McMinn and tributes have been pouring in in the wake of the tragedy which took place shortly after 7.30pm.

One said:” Wow, my heart has broke into two. I can’t get my f****** head around it you was the biggest softest idiot with the daftest smile.

"You didn’t deserve this at all and will certainly be missed – absolutely devastated isn’t the word.”

“Only one Ben McMinn – fly high ginge you will forever be in our hearts.”

Another posted: “RIP Ben McMinn, brother – another top lad gone too soon. My heart goes out to your dad, mum, brothers sisters and your Mrs and kids.”

Another tribute said: “RIP Ben McMinn - heaven gained an angel, hope you get the best bed in heaven.”

"One of the soundest lads around this village, RIP brotha gone too soon,” wrote another friend.

Another added: “One of the best lads youd ever meet gone to soon R.I.P brother until we meet again brother.”

While another posted: “Heartbroken don’t come close. Goodnight my pal may you get the best bed in heaven.”

Eyewitnesses reported numerous emergency services at the Station Road bridge between Dunscroft and Stainforth on Saturday night.

A brief British Transport Police statement said: “Officers were called at 7.37pm on 30 September following reports that a motorbike had collided with a vehicle.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly despite their best efforts the rider of the bike, a 34-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.”