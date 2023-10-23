Quad and off road bike tribute and smoke bombs at 'amazing send off' for Doncaster dad
Numerous friends and family braved the torrential rain of Storm Babet for the funeral of 34-year-old Ben McMinn who died when his bike was in collision with a car in Stainforth last month.
Ben’s dad Andrew had appealed for bikers to come out to pay tribute and he wasn't left disappointed as dozens of riders rode their machines as the cortege made its way through Stainforth and Hatfield.
Sharing his thoughts after the service, Mr McMinn said: “It broke my heart to lose Ben but can honestly say what an amazing send off he had.
"I just want to say a massive thanks to each and every one of you that took part in his final journey.”
“It has been the hardest day of my life, I’ve cried so much, he meant so much to me.
"All I can say is I love you so much. I’ll stay strong for you soon and step up to keep your life with me.
"Just remember, the village loved you.”
A crowdfunding appeal and a charity football match helped raise more than £4,000 for Ben’s grieving family.
The cortege left the family home at Roseberry Avenue in Hatfield, travelling to Hatfield Church for the service and then to Barnby Dun Crematorium, followed by a wake at Hatfield Main club in Dunscroft.
Mr McMinn died on September 30 in the crash near to Hatfield and Stainforth railway station.