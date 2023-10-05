Money floods in as funeral fund launched for Doncater dad killed in bike crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emotional tributes have been paid to Mr McMinn following the tragedy and earlier this week, dozens of friends, neighbours and relatives gathered at the spot where he died to raise a toast in his memory.

Hundreds of pounds have already poured into the appeal, set up by friend Sian Marie Moran, which you can donate to HERE

A funeral fund has been launched following the death of Doncaster motorcyclist Ben McMinn.

She said: “The whole community is broken, Ben was so well known and loved.

"Ben stepped up and saved my family in our most difficult time. I can never repay him but I’d like to try and help a little as I’m sure many more people would as he helped everyone.

"Anytime, anywhere our Ben was there.”

Sian will be taking on the Yorshire Three Peaks challenge on October 14 to help raise funds.

She added: “He leaves behind his beautiful children, his partner, family and a mountain of friends.

"Let’s all come together and give him the very best send of he deserves and show them all how loved he is.”

Tributes have been pouring in for McMinn following Saturday's tragedy, which happened just after 7.30pm and saw him pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.