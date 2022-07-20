Pupils 'discriminated' say parents as some miss out on ice cream on Doncaster's hottest day

Angry mums and dads of children at Hatfield’s Ash Hill Academy said the free ices were handed out to those with good attendance records – with some pupils missing out.

One mum, who wished to remain anonymous said: “They gave ice creams to children but not everyone got one because this was based on attendance.

"Children were denied an ice cream on the hottest day of the year completely based on their attendance level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some pupils received free ice creams while others did not, according to parents.

"Many children didn't turn up to school on these last two days of term so surely the ones who did deserved an ice cream to cool down for this reason alone.

"This isn't the first time Ash Hill have excluded children from treats days like trips because they only get chosen if they have 'good attendance and good behaviour' – you have to have both.

"My children work hard in school but that doesn't matter because Ash Hil victimise children and are too obsessed with attendance levels when sometimes children can't help being off school with illness.

"They do not value each student as an individual or consider their feelings.”

Another said: “They are discriminating kids - their rules and policies are terrible they treat the kids like robots.

"These last two days were the final straw - all kids sat in a classroom, some given ice cream and ice pops because of the heat but some kids couldn't have one because their attendance wasn't up to mark.

“Some were given popcorn and a movie while others in same class got nothing because of their attendance. How can they discriminate against the kids? It's wrong.

"They shouldn't be allowed to get away with this treatment. It's like me as a grandmother to two taking one to the seaside for the day and leaving one at home because he had been absent from school earlier on in year. I would be the worst grandparent in country.”