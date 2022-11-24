Children’s Hospital Pyjamas is a UK based charity that collects donations of brand new pyjamas for children aged from newborn to eighteen.

The little swimmers took to the water in their Puddle Ducks swimming lessons wearing their pyjamas. They had lots of fun and laughter, but it also has a serious side which is giving them the chance to experience what it feels like to swim when clothed helping them to learn vital techniques should they accidentally fall into water.

Nicola Codd of Puddle Ducks Doncaster said, “We recently heard about Children’s Hospital Pyjamas, it’s a fabulous charity. The children had a great time, they really loved the fundraising element of the week, knowing they were supporting poorly or less fortunate children local to us.

Wat-er lot of fun

Puddle Ducks Doncaster’s donation will be used by the charity to provide pyjamas to local hospitals, hospices, school hospital teams and women’s refuges including Sheffield Children's Hospital and Scunthorpe General Hospital.

Children’s Hospital Pyjamas recognise that no child wants to be in a hospital, but if they have to be, they don’t want to be wearing a hospital gown! With these valuable donations they can ensure more children who are inpatients in their receiving hospitals will be gifted a brand-new pair of comfy pyjamas, knowing that someone is wishing them a speedy recovery and thinking of them.

Nicola added, “We are thrilled to have used our pyjama week to fundraise for the charity. We have been blown away by the generosity of our little swimmers, their family and friends for providing donations and we want to say a big thank you.”

Someone looks excited to get started

To find out more about Puddle Ducks and their baby, child and neo-natal swimming lessons across Doncaster please contact 01302 578001 or visit https://www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/doncaster-south-humberside or for more information about how you can help Children’s Hospital Pyjamas visit https://www.childrenshospitalpyjamas.co.uk/donate/.

*Puddle Ducks classes are taught by highly trained teachers who love what they do and through fun, singing rhyme, repetition and key word association - and without the use of buoyancy aids.

All activities are tailored individually to each child to ensure they build a lifelong love of swimming.

