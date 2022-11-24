Operators of Doncaster Market, Market Asset Management, have pulled out all the stops this year to offer a raft of festive themed events and activities to ensure families can get into the Christmas spirit without breaking the bank.

A series of events were today unveiled by MAM as part of its ongoing belief that Doncaster Market is a genuine community hub, offering entertainment as well as being home to mouth-watering global cuisine, fresh, local produce, and exciting independent businesses.

The diverse seasonal programme includes supporting the Wool Market's Charity of the Year, the Eves Dream Trust, with a Christmas Launch - an afternoon of fun activities and craft stalls from noon on Saturday, December 3.

Of course Santa will be making an appearance

Visitors can, if they choose, pay £5 to sponsor a square on a full-scale crochet gingerbread house or 10ft crochet Christmas tree - both lovingly created for the charity by craft group Mother Hookers who will join the Eves Dream Trust at the event and switch on the magnificent tree’s lights.

Harworth Brass Band will also be performing classic Christmas carols between 12-12:30pm and at 1.30pm, and The Wool Market will continue the celebrations with music from Funky Business at 7pm.

All donations will go to the Eves Dreams Trust, supporting those with life-changing diagnoses across Doncaster.

Other events include a visit from Santa who will be making his way to the Wool Market on Sunday, December 11 for the Lions Charity Santa meet-up between 12-4pm.

A crocheted Christmas tree

The afternoon of festive fun includes the chance to meet the big man himself with plenty of photo opportunities.

The event, which is separate from the Lions charity sleigh event, is free entry with a £5 charge for a meet and greet with Santa which includes a photo and gift.

Other events range from festive quizzes, jazz performances and even a Christmas tree costume making competition and catwalk!

If that wasn’t enough Doncaster Market will be hosting a Christmas Artisan Market on Saturday, December 17 from 10am to 4pm featuring arts, crafts, handmade gifts, baked treats and much more.

Get into the festive spirit at the Wool Market

People are also being offered the chance to host their Christmas parties at the Wool Market with a range of party packages filled with festive fun and a range of food and drink options are available.

Anyone interested should email [email protected] for more information and one of MAM’s dedicated events hosts will respond.

Other Wool Market festive events include:

Thursday December 1, 8 and 15

Starting at 7pm The Wool Markets Christmas themed smart quizzes are here for December. Delivered by Red Tooth Smart Quiz. £20 Market Vouchers are up for grabs for the winning team!

No bookings required, just turn up and find a table.

FREE ENTRY

Saturday December 10 and Saturday December 17 from 2pm

The Doncaster Jazz Association will be performing at The Wool Market from 2pm.

FREE ENTRY

Saturday December 10

A Christmas Workshop will run from 11am to 4pm with children given the chance to get crafty and create their own Christmas tree costume and show it off in a festive fashion show.

Suitable for ages 5 -12 and tickets are £10 per child, please contact [email protected] to book a place.

Sunday December 4, 11and 18

Stephen Donoghue brings the festive vibe with his Christmas Sax music from 2-4pm.

FREE ENTRY

Saturday December 17

The Doncaster Choral Society are on the Wool Market stage from 11am bringing a selection of festive carols.

FREE ENTRY

Wednesday December 21

From 1pm the Kids Christmas Quiz which is suitable for ages 5-12 will be held including a bonus round and lots of prizes to be won.

FREE ENTRY.

Thursday December 22

From 7pm the Big Fat Christmas Quiz returns to the Wool Market. This is a pen and paper quiz all about Christmas, including additional eating challenges and games.

A £20 Market Money Voucher is up for grabs for the winning team. No bookings required.

FREE ENTRY

Saturday December 24

From 1pm the Mr Dan Christmas Eve disco will commence.

Join Mr Dan himself for an afternoon of festive fun including disco, games, and prizes. Plus a best Christmas outfit competition.

FREE ENTRY.

Wednesday December 28

The Kids 2022 Quiz will be staged from 1pm. Suitable for ages 5-12, there will be bonus round and lots of prizes to be won.

FREE ENTRY

Thursday December 29

Starting at 7pm, the Wool Market will host the Big Fat Quiz of 2022. This is a pen and paper quiz all about things that happened in 2022, including additional eating challenges and games.

Fetch your thinking caps, order some food and drinks. A £20 Market Money Voucher is up for grabs for the winning team. No bookings required.

FREE ENTRY

Saturday December 31

Mr Dan New Year’s Eve disco begins at 1pm. Hosted by Mr Dan himself there will be a New Year’s Eve disco, games, and prizes. Including a best New Year’s Eve outfit competition.

