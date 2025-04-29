Promoted Doncaster Rovers to get open-top bus parade and civic reception

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jubilant Doncaster Rovers are to be given a city-centre open top bus parade and civic reception after securing promotion from League Two.

Grant McCann’s side ensured they will be playing in League One next season after a thrilling 2-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City sparked huge scenes of celebration at the Eco Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

And with one game left to play, Rovers could become League Two champions when they visit Notts County on Saturday.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Following the incredible match on Saturday which has secured promotion to League One, the City of Doncaster continues to celebrate this phenomenal achievement.

“Whatever the outcome of the match this Saturday, I am proposing that City of Doncaster Council host a Civic Reception at our Mansion House for Doncaster Rovers, alongside an open-top bus tour through the City of Doncaster.

"I have already spoken with club officials about this and council officials will work with them on the arrangements.”

“Once again Congratulations Doncaster Rovers.”

More than 12,000 supporters packed into the stadium for Saturday’s game which saw Rovers go up with a game to spare.

The final whistle saw jubilant scenes as hundreds of supporters flocked onto the pitch to celebrate with players in champagne scenes.

And that was just the start of the party, with supporters and players carrying on the party late into the night in Doncaster city centre, with pubs and bars packed with overjoyed supporters celebrating the club’s triumphant return to League One.

And there could be more of the same this weekend as Rovers go for the title.