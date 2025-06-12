Preparations get under way for Armed Forces Day in Doncaster

Preparations for this year’s Armed Forces Day in Doncaster are under way – with the city centre being draped in red, white and blue flags.

Armed Forces Day banners and Union flags are proudly on show ahead of the event which will take place in Doncaster on June 28.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Our city is already dressed and ready to celebrate Armed Forces Day in a couple weeks time!

“Don't forget to join us at Elmfield Park Centenary Fields to celebrate on Saturday 28 June.”

Armed Forces Day flags are on display in Doncaster.

The event will include a parade of military personnel through Doncaster city centre, starting from Duke Street at 11am.

That will be followed by a “brilliant family friendly event” at Elmfield Park until 5pm.

There’ll be Second World War Military vehicles participating in the parade, alongside local Armed Forces veterans, pipers and police horses, a spokesperson said.

