Preparations get under way for Armed Forces Day in Doncaster
Armed Forces Day banners and Union flags are proudly on show ahead of the event which will take place in Doncaster on June 28.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Our city is already dressed and ready to celebrate Armed Forces Day in a couple weeks time!
“Don't forget to join us at Elmfield Park Centenary Fields to celebrate on Saturday 28 June.”
The event will include a parade of military personnel through Doncaster city centre, starting from Duke Street at 11am.
That will be followed by a “brilliant family friendly event” at Elmfield Park until 5pm.
There’ll be Second World War Military vehicles participating in the parade, alongside local Armed Forces veterans, pipers and police horses, a spokesperson said.
Find out more about this year’s event HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.