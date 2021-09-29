Pop up theatre will return to Doncaster for a long weekend of live music, cabaret and drag

Roundabout is returning to Doncaster’s Market Square on Thursday, September 30 to Sunday October 3.

The four day festival is being hosted by Cast theatre.

Deborah Rees, director at Cast, said: “Roundabout is a great opportunity for us to connect and reach local people who might never have been into the theatre before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pop up theatre will return on Thursday, September 30.

“Roundabout will feature a wide variety of different types of work and represent some of the best local creative projects taking place in Doncaster.

“The response from local people last year was incredible and we can’t wait to bring this brilliant weekend to life once again.”

The festival which is in partnership with Paines Plough will see live music, cabaret and exclusive tasters of new theatre.

There will be shows running morning until night.

Roundabout will include an evening of drag, cabaret and burlesque and four new plays.

These include, a coming of age story, a new musical singing an ode to Black music, and a family friendly adventure.

A variety of local artists and creatives are also set to take to the stage, including Children of the Night, a Manhood Project, The Writing Shed and Let’s Act.

The pop up tent will be located in Doncaster Market Place next to the Wool Market.

The tent will be in Market Square (outside the Wool Market).

The event is held in the town centre so that as many people as possible have access to the festival.

Shows will be on from morning until night each day of the event.

Tickets for the events are on sale now.

To book click here or call 01302 303 959.